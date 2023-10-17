Rental for first batch of apartments for seniors starts from MOP5,410

The monthly rental for the first batch of apartments for seniors offered will range between MOP5,410 and MOP6,680, the government announced in a dispatch yesterday.

The official term for the rental charge is usage fee.

Rental price is determined not only by the size and aspect of an apartment, but also the floor level on which it is located. Apartments located between the fourth and 21st floors will see monthly rentals between MOP5,410 and MOP6,370. Those located from 22nd to 37th floor will be between MOP5,670 and MOP6,680.

Users of the first batch of 759 apartments will enjoy 20% discount on rental during the validity of the first contract. The deposit is set to equate to two months’ rental.

Based upon a points’ system, anybody meeting the critical criteria for application will be given 50 points. Additional points can be scored for a variety of criteria.

Applicants who have lived in apartments in a building without elevators for less than seven years and over seven years will earn 50 and 100 additional points respectively. Should this be the only real estate held by the applicants, they will be given 100 additional points. Those living on their own will earn 100 additional points.

Counting from the first issuance date stated on the applicants’ Macau ID, those holding Macau IDs for over 30 years will earn 50 additional points. Those between 20 and 30 years and those between 11 and 20 years will get 25 and 10 points respectively.

Those having lived in Macau for the past 12 months and those applying to live with another applicant will get 25 and 100 additional points respectively. Applicants having left Macau for not more than 45 days – continuously or intermittently – in the past 12 months will be considered.

The government also explained that the applicant with the higher number of points shall be prioritized should two applicants apply for the same apartment. No restriction on the gender of co-habiting applicants was mentioned.