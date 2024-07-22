Repair progress for Chio Family Mansion slower than expected

The repair progress for the Chio Family Mansion has been slower than expected, said the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U.

However, speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the city’s first International Children’s Arts Festival, the official explained that “the internal mapping and research work had been completed.”

Due to the building being vacant for an extended period, and because environmental cleanup is necessary before repairs can commence, the restoration work is expected to start in the final quarter of 2024, with hopes of completion in the first quarter of the following year.

“I hope that citizens and young people can not only appreciate the architectural art of the Chio Family Mansion but also enhance their understanding and promotion of traditional Chinese culture,” said Ao Ieong.

In relation to the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Ao Ieong said the installation of a lightning protection system is currently being studied.

She said this work is still in the research stage, and the most suitable plan will be chosen based on “the geographical environment of the area and the value of the heritage buildings.”

Beijing’s State Administration of Cultural Heritage will also be consulted during this process. The official said the study is expected to take one to two months, emphasizing the significance of the Ruins of St. Paul’s by stating, “this is one of the most core and important cultural relics in Macau’s World Heritage,” thus necessitating a prudent approach in selecting the protection plan.

Moreover, the Lai Chi Vun Shipyard area is undergoing site optimization and will be temporarily closed until December.

Ao Ieong said the primary goal of this project is to improve the exhibition content and methods related to shipbuilding and fishery.

Additionally, the project aims to establish parent-child leisure facilities and incorporate catering and leisure elements.

She was optimistic about the outcome, stating, “we hope to launch a new experience during the festive period at the end of the year.” However, she said the optimization project does not include the installation of a simulated ice rink. Nadia Shaw