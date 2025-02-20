Replacement system for public housing under discussion

The Public Housing Committee is exploring amendments to the replacement system for public housing, sparking debate among stakeholders and community members.

Discussions on TDM’s weekly radio program revealed a split in opinions regarding the proposed system. Some participants expressed support, while others raised concerns about its potential impact on housing access for new applicants.

Lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng highlighted that the ongoing discourse seeks to address the mismatch between residents and unit layouts.

Previously, as more one- and two-bedroom units were constructed, many families found themselves in one-bedroom accommodations, creating an imbalance in housing distribution.

The proposed replacement system would enable residents to swap their units through a points-based priority system.

Wong suggested that Macau could draw inspiration from Hong Kong’s policy, which prioritizes families with newborns, thus integrating family considerations into the housing framework to encourage childbirth.

She stressed the importance of extensive community consultation in this process.

Chan Ian Ian, a member of the North District Community Advisory Committee, echoed the need for a stable public housing supply and regular application processes.

She noted that most applicants are young families aged 23 to 44, who play a crucial role in Macau’s social and economic landscape. Chan expressed concerns regarding the fairness and stability of the proposed system, cautioning that it might hinder other applicants’ chances of securing housing.

Public opinion remains divided. One listener expressed support, citing their family’s struggle in a one-bedroom unit, while another raised concerns that the replacement system could delay housing access for new applicants.

Experts emphasize that any new replacement system must be grounded in a reliable supply of public housing while carefully evaluating its effects on the broader housing market, particularly for young families, who represent a significant portion of recent applicants.

Under the proposed system, residents would need to reapply and update their family information, allowing for potential “small-for-big” or “big-for-small” unit swaps.

However, officials acknowledge challenges, including the need to balance housing demand with market stability and considerations related to bank loans. Victoria Chan