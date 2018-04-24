Resident charged with corporal punishment

A local man has been charged by authorities for beating and injuring his eight-year-old son with a bamboo stick and a plastic bar, the Judiciary Police (PJ) spokesperson announced during a press conference.

According to the PJ, the incident took place on April 19 in the family’s house at Avenida da Concordia in Fai Chi Kei area. The boy’s parents are separated and he currently lives alone with his father.

The father, a 34-year-old croupier, began beating the boy after hearing that the child had been in a fight with some classmates. He later confessed to the charges, claiming that the punishment was “common” in the “old days” when parents needed to “educate” their children more harshly.

The neighbors heard the sounds of the beating and the boy’s cries, and called the police for help.

The boy sustained injuries to the buttocks, thighs and legs.

The PJ said the case had been transferred from the Public Security Police Force (PSP) for further investigation, and that the Social Welfare Bureau and the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau had been notified to carry out future proceedings.

The father has been presented to the Public Prosecutions Office where he was charged with the crime of simple offense to physical integrity. He will either pay a fine or be imprisoned for up to three years.

In a separate announcement at the same conference by the PSP, a 20-year- old local resident was found behind the wheel of a car despite a one-year suspension of his license following a drunk-driving incident.

The resident was stopped for speeding during a police operation at Rua do Almirante Sergio in Inner Harbour area in the early hours of Monday morning. He was initially unable to provide his license, but the police eventually unearthed his identification documents.

He will be charged for driving during a penalty period as well as aggravated disobedience.

Two illegal immigrants found over the weekend

The police announced at a press conference yesterday that two illegal immigrants had been discovered over the weekend.

The first, a Vietnamese woman aged approximately 40 years old, was found by an officer on Rua 1 de Maio last Friday morning when she failed to provide documents upon the officer’s request. She was later discovered to have entered Macau illegally, and claimed to have entered with the help of a Chinese man in Zhuhai to whom she paid RMB14,000. She said she had come to Macau to find a job.

The second, a mainland woman in her sixties, presented herself to Police Station Number 3 in NAPE saying that she was illegally present in Macau and requesting that the police assist in her deportation to the mainland.

The woman also said she had illegally entered the MSAR with the help of an individual to whom she had paid RMB1,500.

She claimed she had come to Macau to seek a person she believed to be in the territory.

Further investigation also revealed that the woman provided a false name when presenting herself to the police station, and that she had done the same thing in the mainland to obtain a travel document for entry to Macau. When this failed, she entered the territory illegally

Both women are being charged with illegal entry in the region; the second woman is also being charged with providing a false identity to the police.

