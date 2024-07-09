Residential property prices slightly down

The overall residential property price index for March to May 2024 decreased by 0.9% over the previous period (February to April 2024) to 219.9. The indices for the Macau Peninsula (217.1) and Taipa & Coloane (230.7) dropped by 1.2% and 0.1% respectively, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows. In comparison with March to May 2023, the overall residential property price index went down by 12.5%, with the indices for the Macau Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 13.1% and 10.6% respectively.

