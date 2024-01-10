Residential property prices slightly down

The overall residential property price index for September to November 2023 was 235.5, down by 1.8% over the previous period (spanning August to October 2023). The indices for the Macao Peninsula (233.5) and Taipa & Coloane (243.3) dropped by 1.4% and 3.3% respectively, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows. The index for existing residential units (251.9) went down by 1.8% from the previous period, while the indices for those in the Macau Peninsula (241.7) and Taipa & Coloane (292.3) dipped by 1.5% and 2.9% respectively.

