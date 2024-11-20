Residential property transactions increased 30% in October

The Financial Services Bureau recorded 253 residential property transactions in October, an increase of 31% (60 units) compared to the previous month, with 183 transactions on the Macau Peninsula alone. In Taipa, there were 57 property transactions, and in Coloane, 13.

The average price per square meter in the SAR was MOP79,641, representing a decrease of 9.2% compared to September. Statistics from DSF also showed the highest average price per square meter in the different municipalities; with Coloane at MOP108,305, followed by Taipa at MOP84,231, and the Macau peninsula at MOP73,933.