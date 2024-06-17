Residents opt to eat out in Zhuhai

A recent survey conducted by the Macau University of Science and Technology has found Macau residents are more satisfied with dining and shopping experiences in Zhuhai compared to Macau. The survey, which polled 919 local residents, revealed that Zhuhai scored 75.4 points out of 100 for food and beverage offerings, while Macau scored 71.2 points. Zhuhai also outperformed Macau in clothes shopping, with a score of 74.2 points compared to Macau’s 75.4 points. The study attributed Zhuhai’s advantages to factors such as the exchange rate, improved transport links, and a diverse range of goods and dining options.

