Retail and catering sectors see surge in sales amid consumption boost scheme

Retail and catering firms are reporting a surge in sales amid the ongoing city-wide consumption boost scheme.

During the first week of the campaign, many stores are experiencing a significant increase in customer traffic, with some estimating business growth of 30% to 50% compared to typical weekends.

Additionally, the scheme is drawing more elderly consumers, leading to a notable rise in sales of elderly healthcare products.

A supermarket manager reported that customers flocked to the store as soon as it opened at 9:30 a.m., with many purchasing daily necessities and frozen meat products.

With the support of the scheme, the store estimated a 30% to 40% increase in daily sales compared to normal weekends.

The manager, as cited in a Macao Daily report, also highlighted improvements in the coupon redemption process, which has streamlined checkout procedures and facilitated a smoother shopping experience.

Customers can now redeem multiple electronic coupons at once, making transactions more convenient and boosting overall customer flow.

The store expected even higher traffic yesterday, particularly in the evening, as residents take advantage of discounts before they expire.

Pharmacies also reported strong sales, with an employee noting a substantial rise in purchases of medicines, milk powder, diapers, and other daily necessities such as shower gel and paper towels.

Meanwhile, business increased by more than 50% compared to regular weekends.

To meet demand, stores had already doubled inventory for popular products, ensuring sufficient supply.

The catering industry also experienced a noticeable increase in business.

A manager at a barbecue restaurant noted that customers were making strategic purchases to fully utilize their vouchers.

Some diners adjusted their orders to reach the required spending amount to redeem their coupons, which contributed to higher sales.

The manager expressed hope that the consumption scheme initiative would continue and suggested that the government explore additional ways to support small and medium-sized businesses.

The government rolled out a MOP295 million pataca campaign aimed at stimulating local spending during the post-Lunar New Year lull, a traditionally slow period for small businesses.

The 10-week initiative, set to run from March 24 to June 1, encourages weekday spending through electronic payments by offering chances to win shopping vouchers. Staff Reporter