Riot brings TFT tournament to Macau

The second edition of the Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Macau Open will take place from Dec. 13 to 15, 2024. This prestigious Esports tournament will feature 512 competitors from all around the world who will be vying for a share of the USD300,000 (MOP2.4 million) prize pool, the Tactician’s Belt, and the Macau Open title. The winner will take home USD100,000 (MOP805,000).

Following a successful inaugural event in Las Vegas, Riot Games announced plans to host the second TFT Open in Macau.

The main event will take place over three days, with players competing in multiple rounds of matches. Players will initially be seeded based on their rankings in the previous set (Set 12), then split into lobbies of eight to play three games each. The top four point earners from each lobby will advance to the next round.

“Everything, from when we timed the event to how we brought people in and qualified people, and how we did things like co-streaming, are all part of how we build this event experience that feels like it can help broaden out the interest of esports to the TFT audience as a whole,” said Michael Sherman, global head of esports for Teamfight Tactics and 2XKO.

Teamfight Tactics, a strategy game and League of Legends spinoff released by Riot Games in 2019, has a strong following in Asia. Riot selected Macau, the world’s largest gambling hub, as the next destination for the tournament it piloted in Las Vegas. “Macau is such a great way for us to bring this experience to Asia without alienating players from all over the world,” said Sherman. Like its American counterpart, Macau is an ideal tourism and travel hub for an international event.

The event’s location has not yet been confirmed, and two types of passes, competitor and spectator, will be sold. Nadia Shaw