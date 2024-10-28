Robotics competition fosters innovation

The International School of Macao (TIS) recently hosted its second TIS Robotics Competition, the Macau Mecha Monster Mash, underscoring its commitment to fostering innovation, sportsmanship, and academic excellence. The event welcomed over 100 students from five international schools from the Greater Bay Area in a large-scale VEX robotics competition.

The Macau Mecha Monster Mash competition served as an early season match for many newcomers to the robotics arena. Notably, TIS has expanded its robotics program to include elementary students, welcoming Grade 5 and Grade 6 students. This change has allowed young innovators to experience the game format for the first time, while also fostering valuable connections among schools across the region.

The event provided a valuable opportunity for community engagement as parents, friends, and teachers gathered to support the competitors. As students showcased their ingenuity and collaboration, the Macau Mecha Monster Mash highlighted TIS’s dedication to equipping students with the tools, experiences, and knowledge necessary to thrive in the 21st century.

“We believe that this competition not only highlights innovation and technical skills but also expands the horizons of our robotics programs,” said Head of School Lorne Schmidt. “It provides an invaluable learning experience, encouraging students to collaborate and develop good sportsmanship.”

The Macau Mecha Monster Mash stands as a testament to TIS’s commitment to educational excellence. The school is dedicated to unlocking each student’s potential, shaping innovators who will positively impact the future with their creativity and skills, and inspiring the next generation of engineers and technologists. Victoria Chan