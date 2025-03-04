Ron Lam calls for unified emission standards amid Coloane sewage plant concerns

Lawmaker Ron Lam has called for unified emission standards for Macau’s sewage treatment plants, citing ongoing environmental concerns at the Coloane Sewage Treatment Plant.

Residents have reported persistent odor problems and environmental issues, despite assurances from the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) that discharged water quality meets standards.

Lam visited the site following complaints and observed conditions similar to past incidents.

He noted that while the discharged water quality may meet standards, long-term sewage discharge with accompanying bubbles and an earthy smell could still impact the ecological environment and bird foraging areas.

Lam recommended a comprehensive ecological study to assess the suitability of the site for long-term sewage outfall.

The DSPA’s 2023 report indicated that the pollution concentration of influent water at the Coloane Wastewater Treatment Plant exceeded design standards, though discharge water quality remained within limits.

However, Lam argued that even compliant discharge could affect the ecological environment under poor diffusion conditions, particularly impacting fish and birds in Ecological Zone II.

Lam also highlighted the ongoing upgrade project for the Coloane Wastewater Treatment Plant, awarded in 2023, which aims to meet national Level A standards for urban sewage treatment plants and optimize the odor treatment system.

He urged authorities to clarify the project’s progress, as its completion timeline remains unclear.

Additionally, the Marine and Water Bureau is working on the first phase of the Coloane Western Coast project, aiming to reuse part of the sewage plant’s tail water and reduce discharge.

Lam hopes this project will accelerate to help improve water quality at the discharge outlet.

Lam emphasized the need to update Macau’s water supply and drainage regulations, which have been in effect for nearly 40 years and lack unified sewage plant emission standards.

He called for establishing unified minimum standards to replace the current system, where each plant discharges according to its design standards, which he said is detrimental to overall environmental protection.

Lam also pointed out that over half of Macau’s sewage is discharged without secondary treatment, relying solely on dilution and diffusion.

He urged authorities to update regulations and improve environmental protection infrastructure to address these challenges.

In late February, Lam inquired about the government’s plans following recent typhoons, emphasizing the need for a robust flood prevention system. He noted that the “Flood Prevention and Drainage Plan for the Coloane Western Coast” is set to begin.

Lam expressed concerns over insufficient community consultation and the potential ecological impact of proposed construction, particularly in heritage areas.

He urged the administration to prioritize urgent needs like drainage improvements and traffic management alongside flood protection efforts, advocating for a comprehensive public engagement process to ensure local voices are heard in future planning.

Victoria Chan