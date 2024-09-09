Rotary club charity run to support polio

The Rotary Club of Guia is organizing a charity run on Oct. 20 at Hac Sá Reservoir Country Park in Coloane. Participants can choose between an 8-kilometer fun run or a 3-kilometer walk, with nearly 400 expected to join this year. Proceeds will aid global polio eradication efforts, which have already protected nearly 3 billion children across 122 countries. The event chairman said the last run in 2022 raised 50,000 yuan. With recent polio cases reported in Gaza, Afghanistan and Pakistan, the club aims to continue its vital work in combating this disease.

