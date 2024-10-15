Rua da Felicidade partially reopens amid business concerns

Rua da Felicidade has partially reopened to vehicular traffic following feedback from local business owners. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced vehicles can now access the street before 11 a.m. and after 10:30 p.m., with additional areas around Travessa do Aterro Novo and Travessa do Mastro fully open to traffic.

Originally pedestrianized in September 2023 to attract tourists, the initiative faced backlash from retailers who claimed the restrictions were detrimental to their businesses. Shop owners argued that while tourists flocked to the area for photos, they were less inclined to make purchases, negatively impacting sales.

In response to these concerns, the IC established a new loading zone on Rua dos Mercadores for deliveries and pickups. The bureau emphasized its commitment to ongoing communication with residents and business operators to refine the pedestrian precinct.

The adjustments took effect Oct. 11 and are part of a trial plan to balance tourism and local commerce. The IC said future changes might occur during holidays or special events to better accommodate both visitors and residents.

As part of the revitalization efforts, restoration work on the façades of several buildings along Rua da Felicidade will begin soon, enhancing the street’s appeal while preserving its historical significance. The IC continues to monitor the situation closely, aiming for an optimal blend of pedestrian access and vehicular convenience. Nadia Shaw