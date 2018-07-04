Ryanair faces summer strikes

Ryanair Holdings Plc is facing pilot strikes in its Irish home market for the first time, in what may become its most significant confrontation with organized labor to date. Pilots in Ireland, where Europe’s biggest low-cost airline is based, voted 94 to 1 in favor of industrial action including strikes, a spokesman for the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association said yesterday, confirming a Bloomberg News report. It comes just amid the airline’s busy summer season. The ballot is the latest in a series of labor battles flaring up across Europe with the airline, which agreed in December to recognize unions for the first time in its 32-year history. Ryanair didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Share this: Tweet





