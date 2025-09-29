Sai Van Bridge set for major maintenance works

The Public Works Bureau has launched an open tender for maintenance on the Sai Van Bridge, in service for over 20 years. Heavy daily use and constant exposure to the marine environment have caused cracks and surface deterioration in the concrete structure, while some cable-stayed system components have reached their lifespan. The works include structural repairs, repainting, and equipment replacement. Bids close on October 27, with a maximum construction period of 500 working days.

