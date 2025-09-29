Cleanup underway at Hac Sa Beach

The Marine and Water Bureau said debris continues to wash up on Hac Sa Beach and nearby coasts following the recent typhoon, with efforts underway to reopen most areas by National Day. The bureau warned that fish carcasses and sharp objects may remain, urging the public to avoid Hac Sa and Cheoc Van beaches until cleanup is complete. More than 30 volunteers and cleaning contractors are focusing on the swimming zone, while repairs to damaged facilities are also in progress

