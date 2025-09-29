Gov’t reclaims over 31,000-square-meter state land in Cotai

The government has reclaimed a 31,020-square-meter plot of state-owned land near the Macau East Asian Games Dome in Cotai through a cross-departmental operation. The site, located beside Lotus Road, had been occupied by construction waste, containers, and miscellaneous materials, enclosed by metal fencing. Authorities previously ordered the illegal occupants to clear the land within a set deadline. With a few items still on site, the government carried out a coordinated operation to clear the land and regain full control.

