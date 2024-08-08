Sai Van Bridge to undergo resurfacing, motorcycle lane temporarily closed

The Sai Van Bridge will undergo resurfacing starting tomorrow, officials announced at a joint press conference yesterday.

This work aims to enhance safety and improve traffic conditions at the crucial link between Macau and Taipa.

The resurfacing project will commence at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 and is scheduled to conclude by 3 p.m. on Aug. 31. During this period, the motorcycle lane from Macau to Taipa will be closed, followed by the closure of the opposite lane from Taipa to Macau starting Aug. 11.

Authorities are urging drivers to seek alternative routes, including access points from Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van and the Taipa access roads.

In addition to the motorcycle lane closure, vehicle access on the Macau side will be restricted to one lane from Aug. 9 to 28.

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) and the Transport Bureau (DSAT) have assured the public that police will be present to manage traffic and minimize delays.

Officials urged drivers to plan their routes in advance to avoid congestion during the construction period. The phased approach aims to ensure a smooth transition and improved roadway conditions upon completion of the project. NS