Sam Hou Fai committed to improving public housing

Sam Hou Fai, the sole candidate for the sixth term of Chief Executive, visited Seac Pai Van yesterday morning to discuss public housing improvements and engage with community representatives.

Accompanied by his campaign team, Sam toured key facilities, including the Seac Pai Van Health Centre and the Seac Pai Van Bus Station. His goal was to assess the current state of social services and gather insights from local leaders and organizations.

Addressing public housing challenges

Speaking to media representatives at noon yesterday, the candidate acknowledged the shortcomings of the Seac Pai Van public housing complex. He admitted that while planning was thorough, the expedited construction to meet social demand had left some supporting facilities lacking.

“The rush to launch this project led to insufficient supporting infrastructure,” he stated. However, he assured residents that improvements have been made over time, with transportation options and social services now largely adequate.

He stressed the importance of learning from past challenges in public housing development. He said many facilities in Zone A of the new landfills have been established based on lessons learned from Seac Pai Van.

“The current government has recognized previous shortcomings and has set up many facilities in advance for Area A.” He also stressed the need to avoid repeating mistakes.

When asked how future public housing projects would ensure higher quality, Sam outlined a comprehensive strategy focusing on meticulous design, construction quality, monitoring, and ongoing maintenance.

“We must avoid quality issues as much as possible,” he said.

A highlight of his visit was addressing the anticipated opening of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) Hengqin line, which is currently undergoing testing.

“We expect it to open in December,” he said, expressing optimism that this new transportation link will enhance mobility for residents in Coloane.

“This will meet the travel needs of our citizens and improve connectivity within the region.”

Sam expressed confidence the government will continue refining its approach to public housing. He believes ongoing evaluations of past projects will lead to better planning and implementation in future developments.

“We will consolidate our experiences and use them to improve public housing construction.”

Listening to community concerns

Earlier that morning, at the bus station, Sam expressed concern over transportation challenges faced by residents and foreign-employed bus drivers. He noted ongoing construction in the area has created temporary disruptions but said the upcoming LRT Seac Pai Van Line would alleviate some of these transportation issues.

Elderly residents also voiced concerns during the visit. One elderly woman highlighted the difficulties wheelchair users face at nearby crossings. She urged the CE candidate to consider accessibility in future infrastructure planning.

As his visit concluded, Sam reaffirmed his commitment to making public housing more accessible and user-friendly for all residents.

“Our goal is to create a better living environment grounded in community needs,” he finalized. Nadia Shaw