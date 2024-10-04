Sam Hou Fai connects with community in first walkabout as presumptive CE

Sam Hou Fai, the sole chief executive candidate (CE) of Macau, embarked on his inaugural community walk yesterday in the Northern District, engaging with local residents and small-business owners in an area grappling with economic challenges.

During his visit, the 62-year-old former judge—who is the only candidate in the upcoming election to succeed incumbent leader Ho Iat Seng—stopped by the Iao Hon Estate and a nearby park and market complex. He shared lunch with local youths, emphasizing his commitment to understanding the community’s needs.

“My aim in visiting the Northern District, which is the most densely populated area in Macau, is to experience the social environment there,” Sam stated to the press. He highlighted the importance of redevelopment plans for Iao Hon Estate, urging planners to consider transportation, environmental factors, and support services comprehensively.

Residents expressed optimism about Sam’s leadership but also voiced concerns regarding local living conditions. “I hope he will be more concerned about us, the residents, and especially elderly residents,” said a market vendor. “Our living subsidies should be improved.”

Sam noted a critical lack of recreational facilities and significant traffic congestion in the area. “There’s not enough recreational space overall for people to move around,” he remarked. “This has to be considered when planning the layout of the district for the future.”

As he prepares for his expected appointment as CE on Oct. 13 by Macau’s 400-member Election Committee, Sam’s outreach efforts aim to inform better policy planning that addresses everyday challenges faced by residents. His proactive approach may signal a new era of governance focused on community engagement and development. Nadia Shaw