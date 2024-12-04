Sam Hou Fai pledges integrity and broad vision in leadership

Macau’s Chief Executive-elect, Sam Hou Fai, has vowed to uphold integrity and serve the public’s interests as he prepares to take office.

With nearly 25 years of judicial experience as the former president of the Court of Final Appeal, Sam, 62, believes his career in the judiciary has provided him with a holistic view of the region.

In a recent interview with the China Central Television (CCTV), Sam challenged the notion that economic expertise alone qualifies one for leadership.

“The role of the Chief Executive is not to be a mere economic specialist,” he said.

“A comprehensive understanding of Macau requires more than financial expertise. I believe a leader must develop a broad vision and progressively gain deep insights into every area of our special administrative region.”

Despite concerns about his economic background, Sam is confident in his leadership abilities, highlighting the importance of teamwork and a thorough understanding.

Integrity emerges as a central theme in his leadership philosophy, as he stresses the importance of loyalty and commitment to serving society and the needs of the entire economic development.

“The government needs to serve the society and economic development,” he said.

“You need to put loyalty in this endeavor. If you are not loyal, how can you run a government? Loyalty matters a lot.”

Sam, who has lived in Macau for 38 years, acknowledges the challenges of leading a region with complex economic dynamics.

However, he is confident in his ability to work with his team and the community to move Macau toward a better future.

“We have such great patriotic and Macau-loving communities, and such lovely Macau residents of nearly 700,000,” he said. “So, I am really confident that together with my team, we can move Macau toward a better future.”

Sam was elected Oct. 13 by a near-unanimous vote of 394 of 400 committee members.

On Sunday, Sam held his first press conference with his cabinet yesterday, outlining a vision centered on patriotism, service and innovation.

He pledged that his administration is particularly focused on diversifying Macau’s economy beyond its heavy reliance on the gaming industry.

“We will do our utmost and live up to the expectations of Macau residents,” Sam said. “This is my wish.” Victoria Chan