Sam Hou Fai sees absence of publicity as a strength

Judge Sam Hou Fai has officially formalized his candidacy for the post of new Chief Executive (CE) of Macau.

In a press conference held yesterday morning at the Macao Science Center Conference room, Sam officially announced his candidacy and manifesto.

When asked by the media about his relative obscurity compared to previous CEs of Macau, Sam acknowledged that he is not a well-known public figure. However, he argued that this lack of time in the limelight could be advantageous as it reflects his independence and impartiality over the last 40 years.

“Society might not know me well due to my duties in the judiciary, but in reality, magistrates are not public personalities. This is partially due to our role and a result of our need to remain independent and reputable, and can be a strength,” Sam said. He added that, while other people in Macau might be seen as more influential or more knowledgeable about the community, “My family has been in Macau for three generations and many of the people living here are just like me and can relate. I am well-informed and knowledgeable about Macau and I believe my knowledge of Macau is at the same level as those who have lived here longer or even those who have been born here.”

Sam also refuted the idea that he might lack skills in governance and administration, saying, “My potential lack of experience in administration or governance is not a problem. We are a team. The government departments and civil servants work together, and I have taken several management roles within the judicial sector, which is itself akin to the management of a small government.”

Without revealing too much about his ideas and plans for Macau’s development under his potential leadership, Sam noted that he was “just presenting his candidacy” and that the election has not been held yet. This leaves his policies and the measures he plans to adopt as CE to be revealed at a later stage.

Short time to campaign is not a problem

Sam was also questioned on the short period between his candidacy announcement and the election, scheduled for Oct. 13. He expressed his confidence that this would not be a significant problem, noting that his team is prepared to start working immediately.

“From tomorrow [today] me and my team will start working hard. We know that time is short but we will start to contact the members of the CE election committee to ask for their support, following all the electoral law procedures. Then we will listen to the different sectors to draw up our program, before disclosing it. Although timing is tight, with my experience in the judicial field, I believe I understand the necessary steps.”

Sam’s vision goes beyond five-year term

Addressing his vision for Macau over the next CE term, Sam Hou Fai revealed that his plans are not restricted only to the five years of the CE term, and will have a broader horizon.

He said that Macau is part of an ongoing and continuous process of development and innovation influenced by national factors and this must be considered.

“How we will integrate into the regional and national development is a very important matter. We depend on China’s support and we are part of it. We cannot develop independently. We need to closely follow our national development and the opportunities arising from there. We also need to be proactive to take the opportunities to keep up with the pace of development of the country. My vision cannot be limited to five years; it must also consider long-term and large-scale development,” Sam said. He added that this has been happening over the past 25 years and that Macau must continue to integrate into the broader development framework of the country.

Macau’s unique strengths

Sam sees Macau’s unique characteristics as some of its strongest assets, noting that the central government has already recognized some of these facets – for example, bilingualism and cultural diversity – as key strengths to be leveraged in the country’s new era of development.

“As long as we know our position and our roles of ‘One center, One platform, and One base,’ we will be able to succeed.”

Sam noted that the potential of Macau resides in this mix of cultures and ability to communicate with the rest of the world. These are the aspects that need to be explored, developed, and elevated.

Strengthening the role of the Macanese community

According to Sam, the Portuguese-speaking communities of Macau, namely the Macanese, will soon see their positions strengthened under the roles that the central government has attributed to Macau.

“The Macanese community are especially important as they are familiar with Chinese history and culture while also being knowledgeable about Portuguese culture. They are very important in Macau’s development,” Sam said.

He added, “We also have people from these communities spread all over the world and this is very important in our role in promoting Macau as a destination for tourism and leisure. I believe the Macanese in Macau and abroad will be even more relevant in the future.”

“I know many Macanese people. They are and have been important in multiple aspects, from the economy to education, and many other sectors. They are a part of our development and they personify the particular characteristics of Macau that are different from other places.”

If elected, Sam Hou Fai will be the first CE of Macau to be proficient in Portuguese, a fact that he noted to be one of two aspects he gleaned during his studies in Portugal.

“My time in Portugal taught me two things: the Portuguese language and culture, and a love of red wine,” Sam joked.

Suggestion regarding administrative modernization

Although Sam made multiple references to the need for reform, he indicated that these would likely form part of a process of administrative modernization rather than significant structural changes.

“We need to make reforms and we need to innovate to face problems. This is unavoidable. We must continue to improve,” he said. Furthermore, “Reform also means to modernize public administration and to make the right decisions to benefit the citizens. We have around 60 to 70 public services and we must find a way to integrate them and create a harmonious environment.”

The same notion of innovation was referenced when he discussed the struggle of some of the local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for survival.

“We are in recovery post-pandemic, but we know that favorable developments are not reaching every part of the city. The Northern District is facing problems. We have many tourists – most of them from the country – but after the pandemic, habits have changed. Consumption habits have also changed and we can assess this through a process of comparison. For example, we know what tourists did before, where they historically liked to visit, and compare that to what happens now. There have also been many developments in traffic, accessibility, and improvements across the border which led people, including those from Macau, to be attracted to spend on the other side of the border. We need to be innovative and adapt to changing consumer habits and market conditions following the Covid-19 pandemic, rather than waiting for historical conditions to return.”

Past ‘unsustainable’ development blamed for current problems

Commenting on some of the economic challenges that have been on the agenda of the current government, including the declining employment rate, Sam Hou Fai attributed these challenges to the current economic climate and downstream effects of the pandemic, but also to past mistakes and the “unsustainable development” of the local economy.

“There was a time when our development was very unbalanced and that disadvantaged future development. We need to develop and diversify. This is mandatory, not an option,” he said. He suggested that there was an excessive focus and uncontrolled development of the casino industry in Macau, and that this has caused problems due to an overreliance in society on jobs within the casino industry.

Ip Sio Kai to lead CE campaign

Sam Hou Fai has appointed lawmaker and Bank of China executive Ip Sio Kai to head his campaign office.

At a press conference held yesterday morning, Sam announced his candidacy after resigning as President of the Court of Final Appeal and from the Independent Commission on the Recommendation of Judges.

Ip, who serves as the deputy general manager of the Bank of China Macau Branch and is the Chairman of the Macau Association of Banks, will take on the role of director of Sam’s campaign office.

He is an indirectly elected legislator representing the industrial, commercial, and financial sectors. His background in finance is complemented by leadership positions in various organizations, including the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the Macau Innovation Investment Union Association.

The announcement of Sam’s candidacy follows the incumbent Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng’s decision not to seek a second term due to health concerns.

In his campaign, Sam emphasized the importance of aligning Macau with broader national goals. His campaign office will be located on the 15th floor of the Nam Tung Commercial Building on Avenida da Praia Grande.NS