Sam Hou Fai to lead delegation to Guangzhou conference

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai will lead a delegation from the SAR government to Guangzhou tomorrow for the 2025 Guangdong-Macao Cooperation Joint Conference. The meeting aims to implement President Xi Jinping’s key speeches and enhance cooperation across various fields, further developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Several cooperation agreements are set to be signed. The delegation includes Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong and Secretary for Economy and Finance Tai Kin Yip. Secretary for Transport and Public Works Tam Wai Man will serve as acting Chief Executive during this time.

