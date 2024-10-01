Sands China exhibition celebrates cultural heritage

Sands China Ltd. yesterday inaugurated its latest art exhibition, ”Echoes of a Golden Age: Macro Events through the Micro Visions of Macao’s Legendary Contemporary Artists,” at Sands Gallery.

The exhibition features 121 pieces across various mediums, including Chinese ink painting, oil painting, watercolor, acrylic, sketching, digital illustration and photography.

These works depict themes about Macau’s development and cultural identity, reflecting public sentiments before and after reunification.

Echoes of a Golden Age showcases a selection of works from nine local artists: Lai Ieng, Lok Hei, Ng Wai Kin, Ung Vai Meng, Lio Man Cheong, Lei Tak Seng, Chan Hin Io, Ao Kuan Kin, and Lam Chi Ian.

The artists have made significant contributions to the local art scene, including designing postage stamps that celebrate both historical landmarks and modern infrastructure, such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Lok Hei, exhibition artist and president of the Macau Artist Society, said, “These representative pieces, including philatelic works, paintings and photography, reveal to us the local artists’ love for Macau as they portray the traces of local buildings in bygone days and the new landscapes of the city in a new era.”

“The exhibition of the nine artists’ works not only stands as our tribute for the dual celebrations, but is also a reflection of Macau’s historical heritage due to the integration of Chinese and Western cultures and the city’s rapid development since its reunification,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said, “As this year marks the dual celebrations, this exhibition aims to take visitors on a journey by revisiting the glorious moments in Macau’s development and its local conditions and customs through the artists’ extraordinary perspectives.”