Sands Shopping Carnival kicks off with 580 retailers

Sands China Ltd. launched its 2023 Sands Shopping Carnival yesterday at The Venetian Macao, featuring some 580 local SMEs.

The carnival provides a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers, in a bid to help create more business opportunities.

It is Sands China’s fourth year providing the shopping and leisure hotspot, after total visitation for the last three carnivals exceeded 310,000.

Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: “The Sands Shopping Carnival has become a highly-anticipated summer signature event for residents and tourists from the Greater Bay Area, and events like this play an important role in enhancing the non-gaming elements of our industry.”

Also at the opening ceremony yesterday, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, said that in the first quarter of this year, 57% of tourist spending in Macau went toward shopping, making it the largest segment of tourist expenditure.

“Therefore, providing high-quality shopping services is vital to elevating the travel experience of visitors to Macau. We are pleased to see that Sands China and Macau’s retailers have shown strong support for retail fairs like these, which can help accelerate the recovery of the retail industry, enabling residents and tourists to enjoy the pleasures of shopping while promoting the integration of ‘tourism + shopping.’

The carnival also features an international-cuisine food court area, and family-friendly entertainment, activities and games.

Free parking is available for exhibition-goers, and complimentary shuttle buses are running routes between the carnival Luso International Bank Building at Nam Van, Fai Chi Kei Dai Win Supermarket South Entrance, Border Gate, and Hengqin Port (Macau side). Staff Reporter