SAR gov’t ‘strongly dissatisfied’ with US report on Macau’s trafficking prevention works

The SAR government issued a statement in response to the United States’ earlier report on the need to prevent and combat human trafficking in Macau, criticizing the US for “blatantly and seriously interfering in the internal affairs of the Macau SAR.”

The SAR government and security authorities have expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the report, noting efforts and achievements made over the years in preventing and combating human trafficking.

“The respective determination by the US was issued without full knowledge of the information, in light of unrealistic data and based on incorrect information about Macau from the so-called Trafficking in Persons Report, published recently, in an attempt to create confusion in international society,” the statement read.

The Office of the Secretary for Security emphasized that the prevention and control of human trafficking crimes in Macau has been effectively carried out with the support of the central government and the coordination of the local government.

In the statement, the Office states that it has never relied on, sought, or received relevant funding or any form of support from the United States.

“The SAR government will, as always, unwaveringly cooperate with all sectors of Macau to prevent and control human trafficking,” the statement read.

According to an earlier report, the US criticized the Macau government for having “inadequate protection efforts” and maintaining “minimal efforts to prevent trafficking.”

“Authorities did not report identifying or providing services to any victims for the fifth consecutive year and the government has never identified labor trafficking victims exploited in Macau,” the report read.

The US has placed Macau on Tier 3, a category it reserves for countries and territories whose governments “do not fully comply with the minimum standards and are not making significant efforts to do so.”

Further, the report noted that the local government “has not convicted a trafficker since 2019 and has never identified a victim of forced labor exploited in Macau.”

According to a statement from the SAR, there have always been low instances of human trafficking in Macau.

Staff Reporter