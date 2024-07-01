SAR passport holders granted visa-free access to Georgia

The government of Macau has received confirmation that passport holders can now visit Georgia without a visa for trips lasting 30 days or less. The Embassy of Georgia to China’s notification means Macao Special Administrative Region travelers can access yet another country visa-free, raising the total to 146. The city-state has also negotiated e-visa or online visa application programs with 25 countries. Streamlining travel requirements benefits Macau’s economy as it seeks to diversify beyond gaming. The additional destination will be a welcome option for the territory’s residents and tourists as international travel gradually resumes in the post-pandemic period.

Related