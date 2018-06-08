SARs may give voting rights to residents living in mainland

The Hong Kong government has said that it would consider giving voting rights to half a million citizens living and working in mainland China.

The proposal is part of the “Greater Bay Area” initiative and has triggered questions from the pro-democratic wing about whether such extensions should be implemented worldwide.

The Times contacted the Government Spokesperson Office to ask if the Macau SAR will consider providing such rights to locals living outside Macau’s borders, namely in mainland China, but did not receive a reply by press time.

In Hong Kong, the proposal is a point of concern regarding the organization of the electoral process, as well as the coordination and supervision of work on polling stations, among others. During the weekly Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday, the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Patrick Nip, said that all arrangements for polling outside Hong Kong must be critically examined.

“[We must consider matters] such as how the polling and counting process could be effectively monitored, as well as transportation of ballot papers and boxes to and from polling stations outside Hong Kong,” Nip was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

He stated that all relevant electoral legislation, risks and unforeseen incidents have to be carefully reviewed and considered.

In response to lawmaker Starry Lee, chairwoman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong – the SAR’s largest pro-government party – he added that, “promoting the ‘Greater Bay Area’ while denying voting rights to those who work there is contradictory.”

According to the Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong, the number of Hong Kong permanent residents staying in Guangdong was estimated to be 531,000 last year, of which 42 percent are aged below 15 years old.

The current law states that only Hong Kong permanent residents who “ordinarily live” in the city can vote, and must provide proof of a local residential address to register.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Charles Mok said, “Our youngsters do not only go to the Greater Bay Area for work, but also to Taiwan and all over the world. If you launch such a policy, it must apply worldwide.” RM

