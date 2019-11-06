Scammed woman got her revenge by kidnapping scammers

A mainland woman, who was allegedly scammed, has kidnapped the two local residents suspected of scamming her, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday.

According to PJ, the 36-year old mainland woman suspected she had fallen into an investment scam in mainland China.

Knowing that the scammers had two friends who frequent Macau’s casinos, the woman planned her revenge by kidnapping said two people.

At midnight on Monday, together with three local men, the woman found two friends of the scammers outside a casino in Cotai; the group dragged the two men into a vehicle, where they were held.

While confined inside the vehicle, the two men handed cash to the kidnappers, and also transferred a total of 1.2 million yuan to the woman through their friends; they also signed a promissory note declaring they owed her 10.9 million yuan.

The police authority, after receiving a report from the two kidnapped individuals, acted to apprehend the kidnappers. The police authority found the car in Taipa, having rescued the two people.

Four people in total were arrested at the scene, including the woman. A fifth man, who was arrested after the event, is the owner of the car.

According to the PJ report, the two victims claimed that, when they were kidnapped, there were at least nine people surrounding them. The police authority also said that during the entire incident, another vehicle was following the car used in the kidnapping. The police authority suspects that this car is also involved in the case.

Father, son lost Mop4.16m to get double car plates

A father and his son from mainland China reported losing 4.16 million Macau patacas to a third party they trusted to obtain double car plates for cross-border access, in a case that dates back to 2017, the Judiciary Police reported yesterday during a joint police press conference.

In August 2017, the mainland father wanted to obtain double car plates for his mainland car in order to enter both the mainland and Macau. Through a friend, the father met the suspect, surnamed Hoi, who is a 66-year-old Macau local resident.

Hoi claimed that he and one of his friends could procure the car plates in Macau for 820,000 yuan. Believing Hoi, the victim gave Hoi the funds. After giving money to Hoi, the victim signed a transfer document declaring he was giving the suspect the right to use the car in Macau. Hoi promised the victim that he would return the ownership of the car to the victim after the car plates were obtained.

After the father fell victim to the scam, the son was also duped. The son gave Hoi 255,000 yuan to get double plates for his own car.

The son went through the same procedure as his father. However, after seven months, the victims realized that not only had they not received the registration plates, but one of the two cars had been sold and the other one was mortgaged. In 2018, Hoi assisted the son retrieve his car by paying another 520,000 yuan. The other car was not returned to its owner.

It was only this month that the suspect reported the case to the police after they were unable to retrieve their money. The father and son claimed a total loss of over 4 million patacas.

Hoi was recently apprehended when crossing the border to Macau. The other suspect is still on the run. Hoi admitted that he and the other suspect are acquainted.

The suspect said that he used all the money to help his business through difficult times.

Hoi was presented to the prosecution authority on November 3.

Mainland man

charged with rape

A 31-year-old mainland male accused of raping a 24-year-old woman has been handed over to the prosecution authority, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday.

The suspect found the woman’s details from a card he picked up on the street offering services of prostitution. The man paid the woman 800 patacas to provide the sex service on November 4 in a hotel room located at Avenida da Amizade.

The contracted agreement was eventually for protected sex, as the victim refused to provide the service otherwise.

However, according to PJ, after the service had been provided, the woman realized that the man reneged on the agreement. The woman sought compensation from the man for failing to use a condom.

The suspect offered the woman another 200 patacas, however, the woman refused the proposal and reported the incident to the police authority.