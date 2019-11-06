Hyatt to open Macau’s first Andaz in 2021 at Galaxy

Andaz Macau hotel brand is scheduled to open in the first half of 2021 alongside the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena.

Andaz Macau will feature a dedicated check-in lounge catering to large MICE groups. The hotel will have over 700 rooms and suites, an Andaz lounge, a bar and restaurant, a fitness center and an indoor pool.

Andaz Macau will be connected to the main integrated resort, Galaxy Macau. Currently, the resort houses two Marriott Group hotels, the Ritz-Carlton and the JW Marriott, and four Asian brands: Banyan Tree, Hotel Okura, Galaxy Hotel and Broadway Hotel.

With the Andaz brand’s arrival, the resort, which is home to 1.1 million square meters of entertainment, shopping and leisure elements, will house a total of seven hotels and brands. There are also 120 dining options, some Michelin-starred, within the resort.

Andaz is one of the numerous brands under the belt of the Hyatt International Group of hotels. The name of the brand means “personal style” in Hindi, encapsulating the brand’s passion to connect with its guests and to experience the world through their eyes.

The brand also aims to stimulate the senses of its customers through distinctively local experiences, and by allowing them to truly engage with a destination and experience it authentically, rather than merely visit.

Andaz Macau will bring this vibe to Macau, immersing both business and leisure guests in an environment inspired by the city’s colorful heritage, the blend of Chinese and Portuguese cultures.

This will include a vibrant interior design, local flavors and aromas and experiences that will sate the curiosity of guests.

“Today’s luxury traveler is increasingly seeking out unique experiences and the opportunity to become truly immersed in a destination’s culture. We are delighted to meet this need with the addition of Andaz Macau to our Galaxy Integrated Resorts precinct,” said Francis Lui, vice-chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Meanwhile, David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, said, “We are honored to launch the Andaz brand in Macau in our first collaboration with Galaxy Entertainment Group as part of the group’s ever-expanding integrated resorts precinct in the city.”

Apart from Macau, the brand has plans to expand in this region into Taipei, Sanya, Shenzhen and Xiamen. AL