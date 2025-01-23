Scams resulted in a loss exceeding MOP154 million in 2024

The Judiciary Police (PJ) received reports of 354 phone scams and 906 internet scams in 2024. While the number of phone scams represents a 13% decrease from the previous year, internet scams saw a 4% increase.

In total, these scams resulted in losses exceeding MOP154 million. PJ director Sit Chon Meng shared this information during a press conference outlining the PJ’s work in 2024.

Despite a decrease in the overall number of scams, the PJ noted that the values involved remain concerning.

As the Times reported yesterday, cybercrimes involving phishing sites have surged, leading to a significant rise in crimes related to the illegal use and theft of credit card data. These scams also include the fraudulent acquisition of concert tickets and other goods or services through online transactions.

The PJ also reported that, thanks to a mechanism established with the banking sector, it was able to stop payments related to scams in 597 cases, totaling approximately MOP110 million. Additionally, the PJ notified the banking sector about 680 bank accounts suspected of being used for fraudulent activities.

Collaboration with the telecommunications sector enabled a rapid notification system that led to the blocking of 991 phishing websites, preventing further harm to the public.

Sit emphasized that combating these crimes is one of the PJ’s most challenging tasks, as criminal groups involved in these scams now use highly advanced technology and tools, making it difficult to trace the origin of the threats.

Overall, criminal activity rose by 13.39% in 2024 compared to 2023, though it remains nearly 10% lower than in 2019.

The PJ also reported an increase in cases of rape, which rose from 41 to 48 year-over-year, as well as a rise in sexual harassment cases, from 20 to 31. Additionally, there was one case involving an individual who hired the services of an underage prostitute—an offense the PJ had not recorded in several years.

However, violent crime remained low, with only one murder and three cases of aggravated bodily harm reported in 2024.