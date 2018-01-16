Scholar hopes for more studies on video gaming addiction in Macau

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially classified gaming addiction as a mental health disorder, and it will be included in the organization’s 11th International Classification of Diseases (ICD) guide due to be published this year.

ICD, an expert consensus document for the classification of mental disorders globally, contains codes, signs and symptoms of diseases and disorders for healthcare and clinicians.

Gaming addiction as a disorder does not have a finalized transcript and is still in the draft stages. However, the disorder is currently described as a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behavior so severe that it takes “precedence over other life interests.”

From the draft, it is clear that the WHO is considering diagnosing periods of over 12 months to completely confirm that someone suffers from this disorder.

However, this diagnosis time frame may be reduced if symptoms are severe.

Several reports have noted that the new classification does not mean all video playing is a mental health disorder, but rather that excessive gaming could lead to diagnosis and treatment.

Video gaming has been a subject of intense debate, with some studies, including a 2015 policy statement from the American Psychological Association, claiming that there is a demonstrated link between violent video game use and aggressive behavior.

However, some have argued that video games in fact work as a stress reliever and cognitive booster for memory.

Speaking to the Times, Brian Hall, associate professor at the University of Macau’s Department of Department of Health, Behavior and Society, said that it is a good plan to write the entry in the ICD-11 based on available evidence.

“This disorder can receive additional clinical and research attention, and the diagnostic criteria can be formalized, which will make assessment easier,” he said.

However, Hall, who also directs the university’s Global and Community Mental Health Research Group, acknowledged that there is limited data available on video gaming addiction on Macau.

He therefore expressed the hope that there would be more population-representative studies on such issues for locals so that they could be more aware of the true prevalence of behavioral health issues. This is especially important as such awareness can lead to policies and programs that can improve population health.

“According to the work I did with colleagues, […] smartphone addiction or misuse is associated with depression and anxiety symptoms. That’s not to say that increased use of smartphones or even gaming is associated with increased risk for other mental health issues,” Hall explained.

“We currently don’t have the data to support these kinds of casual statements – most of the work in the area is cross-sectional,” the scholar continued.

According to Hall, the findings show that those who are overly engaged in gaming or smartphone use experience problems in work and social interactions.

These people suffer a kind of social difficulty that can also be related to isolation, lost connections, or social conflict due to absence in fulfilling social roles.

“We also know that people who are online gamers might also develop social relationships with people in this virtual space. More research is needed to understand the long-term consequences of this behavior,” the scholar said.

A study co-conducted by Angus Kuok, coordinator for the Bachelor in Psychology Programme at the University of Saint Joseph, showed that on average, secondary school students spend 7.5 hours on electronic devices every day.

Kuok noted that the top activity on the internet is spending time on social media and messaging, while 1.5 hours are used for general web browsing.

The study, which sampled 370 students, showed that the most browsing-averse students still spent three hours per day surfing the web on their mobile phones.

“The inclusion [of gaming addiction] in ICD is a very good move because this behavior is very common. It’s very important for the academic side to let people to understand more about the phenomenon,” he told the Times.

A top Hong Kong clinical psychologist has warned parents to set an example by not using their smartphones and tablets when around their young children, which he noted would establish grounds to help prevent addiction.

Rachel Poon, a clinical psychologist at the Hong Kong Psychological Society discouraged parents to leap to conclusions that their children are suffering from the disorder.

Poon told the South China Morning Post that it is normal for many schoolchildren and young adults to be fascinated by video games at some point in their lives. Thus, the psychologist suggested that the best approach is to help them build a healthy social network, and that parents should intervene if video games are affecting school, family relationships and moods.

“Recognizing the gaming disorder […] will allow therapy and make more resources available for children,” Poon said.

“But we should also treat this [classification] with caution. The definition of the addiction is still not clear and parents should not begin to call their children sick too easily.”

Hong Kong’s Department of Health showed that about half of its teenage population spent 20 to 50 hours a week using the internet in 2017.

Apple investors urge company to fight gadget addiction

Two Apple investors have called on the iPhone maker to take action to reduce the growing number of children who are developing smartphone addiction, out of concern for the effects of gadgets and social media on youngsters.

New York-based Jana Partners LLC and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, or CalSTRS, who collectively control USD2 billion worth of Apple shares, proposed to establish an expert committee to assist in this, which would include child development specialists, AP reported.

In an open letter sent to Apple earlier this week, the major investors suggested Apple offer its vast data reserves to researchers who would in turn make recommendations to enhance mobile device software so that parents have more options to protect their children’s health.

The letter cited studies and surveys on how heavy use of smartphones and social media negatively affects children’s mental and physical health.

“There is a developing consensus around the world, including [in] Silicon Valley, that the potential long-term consequences of new technologies need to be factored in at the outset, and no company can outsource that responsibility,” the letter read. “Apple can play a defining role in signaling to the industry that paying special attention to the health and development of the next generation is both good business and the right thing to do.”

