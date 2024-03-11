Secretaries Cheong and Wong deny speculated run for CE

AndrÈ Cheong and Wong Sio Chak – both senior officials – did not confirm their intentions to run in the upcoming Chief Executive election when they were asked over the weekend.

A column in a local media outlet had speculated about Secretary for Administration and Justice Cheong and Secretary for Security Wong participating in the election. The article also speculated on the odds of this duo and the Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong winning.

It is assumed that Beijing has not yet backed a candidate.

When asked by the press on Friday following an Executive Council press briefing, Cheong said that he had “never thought about” running and reiterated that, for the moment, he needs to “focus on the work in the area of administration and justice.”

The same morning, on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony of the Security Forces Higher Institute, Wong was asked the same question and he answered that the press was free to speculate. He had no comment on the column.

Similar to Cheong, Wong said that as this year is the double-anniversary year marking the diamond and silver jubilees of the Macau SAR and China, his focus is on ensuring safety, stability and serenity across the city, implying that he has no time to prepare for elections.

Incumbent Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has said he had not decided whether he would run for another term. AL