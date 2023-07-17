Secretary André Cheong defends non-public bidding of IAM projects

Despite the lack of open bidding procedures, the cleanliness of certain municipal projects will be upheld, Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong assured over the weekend.

Recently, Hac-Sa Reservoir has been closed off for construction. However, it has been revealed that the project did not undergo an open bidding.

Following this, lawmaker Ron Lam issued an inquiry, asking the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) to provide the reason behind the lack of open bidding. Pursuant to the relevant laws, public projects with a budget of MOP15 million and over must undergo open bidding.

The projects involve the design, production and installation of major sculptures, the foundation work for the summit plaza, renovation and improvement works at the reservoir park, and the design and construction of a pedestrian tunnel and entrance plaza on Estrada de Hac Sá. Everything was budgeted at over MOP57 million.

After a recent Executive Council press conference, Cheong was asked for an explanation. He said that the projects were part of a larger project colloquially referred to as the seven-hectare project. The main project concerns the establishment of a youth adventure camp. Announcements on this were expected in the future along with that for the former Canidrome.

In defense, the senior official emphasized that the projects underwent a closed bidding process, or tender by invitation, rather than a direct designation. The main considerations behind opting for these procedures were time and efficiency. Cheong explained that public tender bidding usually takes much longer, obstructing efficiency.

In addition, he said that on many occasions, the same constructors bid for different projects. “The end result [from an invited tender] will be no less similar to that from an open tender,” Cheong said.

He also referenced his work experience history as the corruption watchdog to stave off doubts that irregularities might occur. He added that the completed projects will be subjected to the scrutiny of “fellow constructors, who can tell if the price matches the end products.”