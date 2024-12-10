Sector: City needs to prioritize length of stay over visitor numbers

The hospitality sector has expressed optimism about the new policy that would allow Zhuhai residents to visit Macau from next year, with up to seven days per visit.

Earlier this month, the Chinese government approved new measures to simplify travel regulations for residents of Zhuhai and Hengqin.

This initiative represents a significant change, as it is the first instance where China has introduced a Macau visa for travel without imposing limits on the number of visits.

Speaking to the Times on the sidelines of an event at the Artyzen Grand Lapa, Rutger Verschuren, vice-chairman of the Macau Hotel Association, believes that the new policy is expected to bring a significant influx of visitors from Zhuhai and Hengqin to Macau, which could help counteract the current trend of local residents leaving Macau for shopping and entertainment across the border.

The area vice president for Macau and Hengqin Operations at Artyzen Hospitality Group noted that many of these visitors are likely to become day-trippers, engaging in shopping and dining within Macau.

He emphasized that this influx will undoubtedly contribute to the local economy, remarking on the importance of the increased stays.

Meanwhile, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) anticipates up to 34 million tourists this year.

The Times questioned whether this rate has indeed been beneficial to the hotel sector in the peninsula, as recent government data shows that average length of stay for visitors decreased by 0.1 days year-on-year to 1.2 days, while the length of stay for overnight visitors remained steady at 2.3 days during the first quarter of the year.

The official explained that while this influx is beneficial, it also comes with challenges. “There are also a large number of day-trippers who do not use hotel facilities,” he acknowledged.

He estimated that about 60% of day-trippers might not stay overnight in hotels, which could affect overall occupancy rates despite increased visitor numbers.

Verschuren highlighted the importance of focusing on extending the length of stay for visitors rather than solely increasing visitor numbers.

“The more visitors, the better for the economy,” he said, but stressed the need for strategic planning as visitor numbers rise alongside easing border restrictions.

“I think we need to start concentrating in the coming years to really lengthen the length of stay, and not focus as much on the millions of visitors.”

Verschuren believes that integrating Hengqin’s offerings with Macau’s could alleviate pressures on local infrastructure while enhancing the overall visitor experience.

“If we can foster the integration with Hengqin, that would be a positive development,” he said, noting that this integrated approach could lead to a more sustainable tourism model benefiting both regions in the long run.

Looking ahead to the festive season, Verschuren provided a positive outlook on occupancy rates in local hotels.

He indicated that December is shaping up to be a successful month for the hospitality sector, with good occupancy rates expected.

“December looks excellent,” he said, while acknowledging that some tourists might avoid Macau during the handover celebrations due to anticipated crowds. However, he remained confident that overall hotel performance would be strong during this period.