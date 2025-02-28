Security chief concerned with the closing of satellite casinos

The Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, has expressed concern about the potential closing of the so-called satellite casinos and is closely monitoring the situation.

At the press conference on the 2024 crime report, Wong stated that the government is paying attention to developments related to satellite casinos, as this is their last year of operation.

The Secretary added that the security authorities are monitoring and evaluating the situation, and will later present a report on the matter if it is warranted.

When questioned by the media, he explained that the primary concern is employment, as the closure of these venues could suddenly increase the number of unemployed individuals.

Wong clarified that authorities are following up on the issue not because it currently represents a public security concern, but because it is a social issue. “Normally, social matters lead to security matters,” he said.

He also noted that in addition to the casino venues, concerns extend to nearby stores and businesses, which could also be forced to close if they suddenly lose clients.

Several lawmakers affiliated with the Macau Federation of Trade Unions, including Leong Sun Iok, Ella Lei, and José Pereira Coutinho, recently addressed the issue of the closing of satellite casinos. All of them expressed concerns about the impact of closing the 11 remaining venues.

According to the lawmakers, supported by evidence and opinions from shop owners—particularly in the ZAPE area—the closure of seven of these casinos two years ago already had a significant impact on their businesses. They fear that if another 11 casinos close, most businesses in this central district will be at risk due to the loss of tourist foot traffic and the inability to survive on local patronage alone.

While Pereira Coutinho has called on the government to extend the deadlines for the closure of these venues, Lei and Leong are urging gaming concessionaires that hold the licenses for these casinos to find a solution. This could include either acquiring these casinos or, if opting for closure, finding ways to reintegrate their workers into other casinos.