Security Chief says police cadets expelled for indecent behavior

The Office of the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak has said in a statement that three police cadets undergoing training at the police academy have been expelled from the force following a display of indecent behavior.

Footage circulating on social media platforms depicts two police touching each other inappropriately, while a third person recorded the activity with a mobile phone.

The footage was subsequently released to the public via social media, with users being able to identify the location as well as the uniforms identifying those involved as police academy recruits.

Wong’s office acknowledged that the three police cadets have been expelled due to their poor conduct. It was noted that the school “has already implemented measures to strengthen education and supervision of students to ensure that all cadets demonstrate good conduct and moral values,” the statement notes. RM