Security chief says ‘public figures can be filmed in public spaces’

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak commented on the case of the police officer that was questioned by lawmaker Sulu Sou last week, while recording Sou speaking to journalists at the Legislative Assembly (AL).

“Public figures can be filmed in public spaces and they are aware of this fact,” Wong said, adding, “Image recording is part of the work of safeguarding the order [that is the duty of all officers].”

Questioned by journalists yesterday on the sidelines of the “Walk for a Million,” Wong reaffirmed that according to the law, the president of the AL can request support from the police to maintain order, noting that there is an ordinary communication mechanism between the two parties.

The secretary also commented on the penalties given to the customs officers that hoisted the national flag of China upside-down.

Asked if the punishment of customs agents was too lenient, the secretary replied, “the cases occurred in April and July respectively, and the two officers considered guilty of misconduct in the July case were punished with a fine. Concerning the case in April, the situation was more serious not only because it was never communicated to the superior officer, but also because it caused a direct response from society, [… justifying the] need for a punishment of suspension of duties.” Wong added that he hopes that the officer will learn from the mistake, and that he will be more responsible and take his duties more seriously in future.

In addition, he also commented on the substitution of the director of the Judiciary Police (PJ). “The replacement of [the director] at the PJ will not affect the normal functioning of the body,” he said, noting that the power to appoint a new director is vested in the Chief Executive.

Currently the deputy director, Sit Chong Meng, assumes the position temporarily. Wong recalled that according to the law, the director of the PJ must be someone coming from a magistrate or prosecution background, or a first class inspector with at least five years of experience. RM

