Security Rising criminal activity attributed to scams, cybercrimes, kidnapping and usury

The crime rate during the first nine months of this year has increased 12.2%, according to a report from the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, in a press conference yesterday.

The report highlights that significant rises in crimes such as scams, usury, cybercrimes, and kidnapping have contributed the most to this overall increase. Despite a marked decrease in certain types of crime, the total crime rate from January to September remains 2.2% higher compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

The largest increases were seen in cybercrimes, which more than doubled, surging 104.2% (770 cases). Usury nearly tripled, growing from 73 cases in 2023 to 206 in 2024, while kidnapping cases increased 147.1%, totaling 42 cases. Scams also saw a sharp rise of 31.5%, with 2,160 cases reported, averaging around eight per day.

Sexual crimes have also increased, notably in rape cases, which rose 48.1%, reaching 40 cases. Addressing this, the Secretary emphasized that while the statistical rise is concerning, over 60% of the victims were not Macau residents, and most of the incidents occurred in hotel rooms. As a result, he suggested that some of these cases could involve consensual sexual relations. Authorities have often explained that many rape claims are fabricated by individuals, including mainland prostitutes, to extort money from clients or settle debts. These false reports exploit the swift police response required to handle such serious cases.

To combat prostitution and related illegal activities, the authorities are intensifying inspections in casinos and surrounding areas. In addition, although child sexual abuse cases decreased by 37.5%, the 15 cases reported by September remain a cause for concern, as the figure is still higher than in 2019. To address this, between January and September, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) conducted 70 awareness activities on self-protection, attended by over 8,000 participants. The Judiciary Police (PJ) also held 62 talks on sexual abuse prevention, reaching more than 14,000 people, including students, parents and school staff.

Fewer violent crimes than in 2019 but more than in 2023

Overall, violent crimes have risen by 16.7% compared to the same period last year, with 210 cases reported. However, this is still a significant improvement from 2019, when 313 violent crimes were recorded in the same period. The Secretary pointed out that, particularly in cases such as kidnapping, murder, and serious bodily harm, Macau continues to maintain a very low or even zero incidence rate.

Although the number of serious offenses against physical integrity remains low (just five cases), it has seen a sharp increase, rising fivefold compared to last year. Kidnapping cases have also more than doubled, with 42 reported so far this year.

The authorities have emphasized that these kidnapping cases are primarily related to the gaming industry, often linked to gambling debts. In most cases, victims are not subjected to significant physical violence or life-threatening injuries. The exception was an incident on Aug. 7, when a murder occurred in Macau over an illegal money exchange dispute. In this case, police swiftly apprehended two suspects within three hours.

Gaming-related crimes up ëas expectedí

According to PJ data, there were 1,021 criminal investigations related to gambling, marking an increase of 305 cases, or 42.6%, compared to the same period in 2023. However, authorities pointed out a decrease of 578 cases (36.1%) when compared to the same period in 2019, which the Secretary attributed to the effective work of the police in deterring criminal activity.

“Criminals know they cannot operate here. This reduction is a direct result of the police’s efforts,” he said.

The rise in gambling-related crimes compared to last year was deemed “inevitable,” largely due to the high influx of visitors, especially in the first quarter of the year.

According to the collected data, the most common gambling-related crimes this year were scams, with 254 cases (24.9% of the total), followed by 195 cases of usury (loan sharking), which accounted for 19.1%. Other reported crimes included 150 cases of misappropriation (14.7%), 113 cases of theft (11.1%), 66 cases of disobedience (6.5%), 36 cases of offenses against physical integrity (3.5%), and 33 cases of kidnapping (3.2%). The remaining crimes made up less than 3% of the total.

Wong also addressed the activities of triads or secret societies, stating that “no unusual movement of secret societies or their members related to the gambling sector has been detected.”