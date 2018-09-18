Sérgio Correia running for president of Lawyers Association

Lawyer Sérgio de Almeida Correia on Friday announced his candidacy for president of the Lawyers Association (AAM), making his bid public during a press conference held at his office.

Correia made a 16 bullet point declaration at the press conference that ended with a commitment to rigor, competence and transparency of the legal profession.

“I want an Advocacy with no conflicts of interest; one which fulfills its social responsibility,” he said. “I want a loyal, forthright and courageous legal practice. A rigorous practice and accountable to citizens.”

“Because this is the way that women and men are free. And it is with these [principles] that a serious and respected legal community is built. In any language. In any part of the World. In Macau as well.”

Almeida Correia, who holds a PhD in political science, has been regularly in the public eye with sharp comments on politics and legal affairs both on his blog and as a commentator for Radio Macau’s Contraponto talk show. He also often offers his comments and critical views to the local press, including the Macau Daily Times.

The current president, Jorge Neto Valente, said recently in an interview with Radio Macau that “the time has come for a total renovation of the AAM’s board,” hinting he is not wanting to run for another mandate. Valente has been at the helm of the barrister’s association for decades.

However, in a change of tone Friday, Valente said that it was not yet time to disclose whether he intends to submit his candidacy once again.

Valente explained that he could not endorse Correia’s bid until the other candidates are known, adding only that it is “healthy” to have competition for the leadership role.

The elections for the AAM board will be held in the first fortnight of December. The deadline for list submission is October 31.

In the previous elections vote participation rate was over 50 percent or about 200 votes casted.

As of today Sérgio de Almeida Correia is the only candidate for the post. PC/DB

