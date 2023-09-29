Series of events to mark Mid-Autumn, Golden Week as holidays poised to boom

Macau will see a series of activities to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays as tourists are expected to swarm the city amid this holiday, which is poised to be record-breaking.

Following restrictions for the past three years due to the strict border restrictions as part of the city’s adherence to Beijing’s zero-Covid strategy, Macau is slated to welcome both mainland and foreign visitors during this eight-day holiday, which starts today.

In China, an estimated 800 million travel trips will be made during the eight-day Golden Week holidays.

According to the China Tourism Academy, more than 100 million travel trips will be made per day during the Golden Week holidays, far surpassing the levels of last year and 2019.

Last night, the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Melco jointly kicked off a light show at the Mount Fortress Garden, where they will also organize musical performances and Food and Beverage (F&B) stalls.

The event is also a part of the gaming operator’s revitalization project for the site.

Today, the pedestrian zone of Rua da Felicidade is set to open its doors to the public.

Through a variety of cultural and commercial activities, artistic performances, art installations, and leisure dining options, this initiative aims to enrich the pedestrian experience for visitors.

In addition, Albergue SCM will commence “Celebration of the Moon – Mid-Autumn Festival 2023” with festive specialties and drinks, various performances and limited traditional rabbit lanterns for children.

On the Occasion of the Celebration of the 74th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China” will be inaugurated on the same day, showcasing over 20 rabbit lanterns created by local and international artists.

Over 300 festive lanterns with programmable LEDs hang above Broadway Food Street to create a marvel of light and color, while Galaxy Macau brings in the Galaxy Lantern Art Festival featuring creative artworks of more than 100 designers from Mainland China, Macau and overseas.

The “Performance to Celebrate the 74th Anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China” – Large-scale original acrobatic drama “The Bridge”, will be held tomorrow and Oct. 1, at 8 p.m., at the Venetian Theatre.

The large-scale original acrobatic-themed drama “The Bridge” narrates the story of tens of thousands of builders in the 1950s who converged at the deserted grasslands along the Yangtze River from across the country to build the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge.

The annual Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will continue on Saturday, performed by Chinese and Portuguese fireworks companies.

On the National Day (Oct. 1), the SAR government will hold a flag-raising ceremony at Golden Lotus Square. After the flag-raising ceremony, a fun run will be held to celebrate the National Day and World Walking Day.