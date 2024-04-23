Several people swindled with fake ITTF World Cup tickets

The Judiciary Police (PJ) reported several ticket scam cases that occurred over the weekend. The victims, all mainland residents, came to Macau with their friends to watch the ITTF World Cup and wanted to purchase discount tickets online.

In one case, the victims found a seller that sold discounted tickets for about RMB2,400 but they never received their purchased tickets. The seller kept asking for more money, citing various excuses, and the person ended up paying a total of RMB11,700 and ultimately did not receive the tickets.

In another case, a mainland resident reported that she was also deceived by someone selling her discounted tickets for the World Cup. She paid over RMB9,000 for tickets but did not receive any of them. She had purchased the tickets online at a reduced price and was told to pay an additional RMB2,800 at the venue.

When she arrived, she was met by four people who said that they were employees of the customer service department of the ticketing website she had purchased from, and that she needed to transfer another RMB4,000 to finally get the tickets. When she did not receive her tickets, she reported the incident to the police due to the employees changing the agreed upon final price. Staff Reporter