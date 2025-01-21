SHINee’s Minho to perform in Macau in March

South Korean singer-songwriter and rapper Choi Min-ho, best known by the mononym “Minho,” is bringing his solo concert ‘MEAN: of my First’ to Macau, the concert promotor Wanxing Entertainment announced.

According to the information available, Minho, the star performer of the K-pop boys’ band SHINee, will perform at a Macau concert on March 8 (6 p.m.) at the Broadway Macau Theatre.

The tickets will go on sale from 12 p.m. on January 23 (Thursday) and will be available through Galaxy Ticketing (www.galaxyticketing.com) and Damai (damai.cn).

The Macau performance comes after a series of South Korea and Taiwan shows.

According to the organizer, the Macau performance should follow another concert from the same tour, which will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Manila on March 16.

Marking a milestone in his 16-year music career, the artist started his solo tour in November 2024 with back-to-back shows in Seoul. The concerts followed the release of his first studio album, “Call Back,” which has received outstanding reviews from the audience.

Minho debuted as a member of SHINee in 2008 and rose to fame with the band. Over the years, the five-member band became famous for hits like Ring Ding Dong, Sherlock, and Don’t Call Me.

Apart from his lead roles in SHINee, Minho also ventured into acting two years later, appearing in several TV series such as Salamander Guru and The Shadows, To the Beautiful You, Medical Top Team, My First Time, and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Minho’s concert will be one of the many planned in Macau in 2025, including worldwide famous names such as “Green Day,” which will play at the Galaxy Arena on February 9.