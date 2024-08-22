Sichuan golden monkeys return to mainland

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has returned two male Sichuan golden monkeys to the mainland after their loan period expired. In 2017, the IAM signed an agreement with the Qinhuangdao Wildlife Rescue Center to borrow the monkeys for conservation and educational purposes at Seac Pai Van Park in Coloane. Originally scheduled to return in 2022, the plan was delayed due to the pandemic. Following extensive monitoring and evaluation, the monkeys, named Sanhei and Liansheng, were safely transported to Shenzhen Wildlife Park for continued breeding efforts to support their species’ conservation.

