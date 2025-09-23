Signal 8 hoisted as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches

Local authorities hoisted the typhoon Signal No. 8 at 5 p.m. local time as Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of the strongest on record, is approaching the city. At that time, Ragasa was located about 370 kilometers east-southeast of Macau and was expected to move west-northwest over the next two days.

According to the local Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), the typhoon is predicted to approach the Pearl River Estuary by early Wednesday with sustained hurricane-force winds reaching level 12 or above. The weather bureau also indicated a high likelihood of escalating the Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 9 alert by midnight, possibly reaching Signal No. 10 early Wednesday morning.

With the hoisting of Signal No. 8, casinos in Macau have temporarily closed, along with the four bridges connecting Macau and Taipa Island. The lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge will remain open from 6 p.m. to allow light passenger and specially authorized vehicles but will close when Signal No. 9 is hoisted.

Macau’s two public bus operators, Transmac and TCM, announced suspensions of service in line with the hoisting of Signal No. 8. Transmac’s route 25BS and TCM’s 701X and 701XS are scheduled to complete their last trips at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, ferry services between Macau, Hong Kong and the mainland ceased at 1 p.m., with the Macau Cruise also suspending operations.

At 5:00 p.m., The Macau Light Rapid Transit (LRT) has also halted services.

All ports and connecting Macau to the Chinese mainland will suspend customs clearance services from 7:00 p.m. onwards.

In neighbouring Hong Kong, the Observatory raised the No. 8 warning at 2:20 p.m., officials warned of rapid deterioration and possible higher warnings later Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning as the typhoon nears.

Nearby cities in the Mainland like Zhuhai and Shenzhen have implemented “five suspensions” policies and emergency evacuations, with tens of thousands relocated from vulnerable areas.

According to the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) a total of 279 people have been received at the emergency shelters since these have been opened, although around 20 of these have stayed only briefly. The people received by the emergency shelters at this point are almost totally residents that have been evacuated from their homes due to the risk of severe flooding.

With additional reporting by Renato Marques

