Simplification is not that simple: Renew the Macau ID online or offline?

As well as launching the new Macau ID card (BIR) late last year, the government has announced a series of measures aimed at simplifying both citizens’ access to public services and the renewal of the BIR of eligible permanent residents.

One such measure, presented late last week, is a series of service centers open 24 hours a day and that use self-service kiosks to process the document renewal.

Using this method, residents can also pick up the new document at kiosks installed for that purpose.

In mid-March this year, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) launched an online service for renewing permanent resident IDs through the government services application, Macao One Account.

At the time, the government said that the purpose was to allow residents to renew their documents during a “single visit” to the public services counter and, in theory, make the process easier.

Experience in person

According to the experience of some readers of the Times, the process via the Macao One Account is initially simple but prospective users should note that some complications may arise in the later stages of the process.

Residents should note that they need a recent photo (fewer than 12 months’ old) to upload to their Macao One Account before starting the process. This photo cannot be self-uploaded from your files but instead needs to be done by an authorized photography store from a list provided by the government. The photo must then be linked to the app account via a QR code.

If that part of the process is completed, the next steps are simple and include the confirmation of personal data.

At the end of this process, and after the electronic payment is successful, the app generates a request and an electronic receipt. This stage is seamless and simple.

Complications begin once the new card is ready and the user receives an SMS with the receipt code for the pick-up.

At this point, the resident cannot simply pick up the new card at the self-pick-up kiosks that operate around the clock but, instead, they need to go through a normal, manned counter in operation only during government services working hours.

After providing the code, the resident must wait to be called to the counter, hand over the previous card to be disabled, and finally receive the new card.

At this stage, the process is still not yet over as residents need to then go through another counter/booth to have a photo taken, followed by fingerprint collection and then, finally, the process is complete.

According to users’ experience, this process takes at least 20 to 30 minutes.

DSI explains

In response to an inquiry from the Times, the DSI clarified that, for residents who choose to apply for a renewals of their ID cards through the Macao One Account app, this lengthy process is necessary.

In a photo contact, the Bureau explained that, as it is not possible to collect fingerprints and take a new photo of the citizen via the app, this must be done at the time of the collection of the new card.

The DSI also explained that this does not happen in the instance that residents choose to renew their IDs via the self-service kiosks installed at the DSI headquarters as well as several locations across the Peninsula and islands since the procedure of collecting the user photo and fingerprints is performed by the automated kiosk at that first visit.

The Bureau also recommended that, in cases of difficulties in scheduling a visit to the counters during working hours, citizens should opt for the application for the renewal of their IDs via the government’s 24-hour Self-Service Service Centers located at DSI headquarters at China Plaza building, Areia Preta’s MSAR Service Center, Avenida de Sidónio Pais (across Flora Garden), Fai Chi Kei Public Housing – Fai Tat Building, Taipa’s MSAR Service Center at Rua de Coimbra, Lago Building 24-hour Self-Service Service Center, and Seac Pai Van 24-hour Self-Service Service Center in Coloane.