Singer-chef Nicolas Tse finds Macau’s creativity ‘amazing’

Hong Kong singer-chef Nicolas Tse finds Macau’s gastronomic and culinary scenes amazing, as the city melds dining cultures from around the globe with its own.

During an MGM event that blended a live music showcase with culinary delights, the star, dubbed Chef Nic in the kitchen, said that he finds it “magical” to see Macau gathering all the worldwide specialties despite its small size, when asked about his view on Macau as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

The event featured about two dozen chefs from the resort operator as well as Tse’s collaborative squad. According to Chef Nic, these chefs have upgraded many street foods to be showcased at the event.

Besides working in the kitchen, Tse has also performed his rock repertoire which many in the audience found reminiscent.

When asked if any further collaborations with Tse, including but not limited to having a Chef Nic branded outlet at MGM, Geoffrey Simmons, Vice President of Food and Beverage of MGM, said that his team is open to all possibilities.

Promising that additional dining options will be available at MGM in the future, Simmons disclosed that the options will be new, which “will definitely be unique, new to the market, not be something that is refreshed or common,” adding that the MGM team will ensure the variety and level of gastronomy “will be improved.”

MGM highlighted that MGM Chef Nic Gastronomusic Fest was organized to foster diversification and celebrate the Tourism+ concept promoted by the local government.