SJM opens gallery focused on Macau’s gaming history

Sociedade de Jogos de Macau (SJM) yesterday opened its Macau Gaming History Gallery. The gallery will exhibit information and preserved historical equipment from Macau’s rich gaming history, aiming to conserve related historical information, artefacts and oral traditions.

These include 70s-era slot machines, manual dice shakers, old-fashioned card shoes and wooden card handlers, storage boxes of Keno lottery balls and Sap I Chi, historic discard holders and tombola cages.

The gallery also contains games played in Macau that are now defunct, such as Chinese-style lottery, boule and Sap I Chi.

Located in Lisboa – Crystal Palace’s gallery aims to present the history of Macau’s gaming while promoting responsible gaming.

Additionally, the gallery details the architectural design features of the casino, Hotel Lisboa, and its artwork collection.

The evolution of casino uniforms as well as cherished photos of old employee events are also presented, along with winning works from last year’s “Promoting Responsible Gambling 2017 – RG Comic Competition”.

At the opening ceremony, Angela Leong, managing director and chief administrative officer of SJM, said that gaming industry has enjoyed a long history in Macau, which can be traced back to as early as the 16th century.

Ever since Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A. (“STDM”) obtained the gaming concession in 1962, the city’s gaming industry has gradually evolved to move in the direction of leisure and entertainment.

The gallery also displays one of Stanley Ho’s quotes: “No one can win all the time. We advise you to play merely for pleasure and to risk only what you can spare.” LV

Share this: Tweet





