Slight increase in crime during first half of 2018

The Macau police force fielded a total of 7,116 criminal cases in the first half of 2018, 191 more compared to the same period of 2017 (a 2.8 percent increase), the Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak reported at a press conference yesterday.

Some 298 violent crime cases were registered, a drop of 24.7 percent (396 cases) from last year.

Some 429 illegal immigrants were listed in 2017, down 29.9 percent year-on-year. Of those, 336 were from mainland China and 84 were from Vietnam.

Six hundred and fifty people overstayed their Individual Visit permits in Macau, while 309 people overstayed on other mainland travel visas.

The crime of usury registered a significant growth (261 cases representing a 41.1 percent expansion).

Of the total, 144 cases were related to illegal imprisonment, representing a decrease of 37.7 percent.

According to the authorities, murder, kidnap and aggravated assault continue to see low numbers.

In the first quarter of this year, 3,112 people were arrested and forwarded to prosecution, a decrease of 488 people, or 13.3 percent, compared to the same period last year.

There were 514 cases of deception in the first half of this year, 83 more cases than the same period of 2017.

There were 1,357 cases of illegal appropriation, 532 cases more than the same period in 2017 (825 cases).

Of those, in 717 cases, residents or tourists lost their belongings inside taxis, which represents a remarkable 113.4 percent increase.

Regarding juvenile delinquency, 28 cases were reported, seven fewer than last year; 50 individuals involved were minors, 28 more than last year.

In the first half of 2018, the police force recorded 2,209 taxi infractions. This is 982 cases more than last year, representing a 42.2 percent growth.

The infractions include 2,058 cases (62.2 percent) of over-charging and 757 cases (22.9 percent) of taxi drivers refusing to accept passengers.

There were 494 infractions relating to other matters.

Compared to the same period in 2017, the police force recorded 86 more cases involving unauthorized taxis.

In the first half of 2018, 86 cases involving fake marriage were registered.

The police authority also recorded 17 cases of fraud concerning employment quota; there were 55 suspects involved in this category of crime.

In addition, the Judiciary Police filed 840 cases involving the gaming industry, representing a 3.3 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2017 (869 cases).

